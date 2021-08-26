TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Revenue clocked in at $10.06 billion, down -10.58% YTD: What’s Next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] gained 0.45% or 0.03 points to close at $6.63 with a heavy trading volume of 2755913 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that TechnipFMC Announces Strategic Investment in Loke Marine Minerals to Enable the Energy Transition.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) is joining forces with Loke Marine Minerals (Loke) to develop enabling technologies for the extraction of seabed minerals, driving the energy transition and a sustainable future.

Marine minerals have been identified by the World Bank, World Economic Forum, and International Energy Agency as one of the potential solutions to meet the increasing demand for metals used in electric vehicle batteries, clean energy technologies, and consumer electronics.

It opened the trading session at $6.64, the shares rose to $6.695 and dropped to $6.535, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTI points out that the company has recorded -22.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, FTI reached to a volume of 2755913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for FTI stock

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, FTI shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.66 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.39. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$93,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $2,583 million, or 92.80% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 38,823,409, which is approximately 54.474% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.69 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $154.23 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly -1.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 74,109,158 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 44,880,708 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 270,670,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,660,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,504,990 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,289,094 shares during the same period.