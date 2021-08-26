T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] moved down -1.85: Why It’s Important

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $139.86 on 08/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $139.80, while the highest price level was $142.32. The company report on August 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of T-Mobile US, Inc. – TMUS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 25, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of T-Mobile US, Inc. (“T-Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMUS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether T-Mobile and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.72 percent and weekly performance of 0.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 3606477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $171.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 829.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.60, while it was recorded at 141.52 for the last single week of trading, and 134.12 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 40.26%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86,401 million, or 41.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,624, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,181,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.69 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 50,572,923 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 44,254,653 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 522,939,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,767,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,342,275 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 6,842,327 shares during the same period.