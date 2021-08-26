Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell -6.86% so far this year. What now?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] closed the trading session at $18.00 on 08/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.82, while the highest price level was $18.49. The company report on August 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS PYPL, RKT INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.86 percent and weekly performance of 1.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, RKT reached to a volume of 4218215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $26 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.39.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.25, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading, and 20.57 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 36.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,599.09. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,409.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,338 million, or 54.30% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,548,827, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,957,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.23 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $120.78 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly 19.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 15,243,392 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 13,551,808 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 45,553,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,348,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,163,482 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,537,435 shares during the same period.