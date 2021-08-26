Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Stock trading around $85.73 per share: What’s Next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.29%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Collins Aerospace to support IATA Travel Pass.

– New system allows travelers to safely manage, share and store verified test information.

To help passengers manage their testing requirements, governments safely re-open their borders, and restart international air travel, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, is teaming with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to support its Travel Pass digital health platform. IATA’s Travel Pass enables passengers to store, share and manage verified test results and information that may be needed for travel to other countries.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock rose by 40.66%. The one-year Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.12. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $128.19 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 3068938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $102.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 381.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.19, while it was recorded at 84.70 for the last single week of trading, and 78.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 24.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102,923 million, or 80.00% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 142,632,109, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,386,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.01 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.68 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,032 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 53,703,578 shares. Additionally, 964 investors decreased positions by around 60,038,380 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 1,086,800,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,200,542,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,295,572 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 15,996,566 shares during the same period.