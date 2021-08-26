Raymond James lifts Range Resources Corporation [RRC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.17%. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Range Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Highlights –.

Over the last 12 months, RRC stock rose by 68.15%. The one-year Range Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.98. The average equity rating for RRC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.62 billion, with 242.59 million shares outstanding and 235.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, RRC stock reached a trading volume of 3965763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $17.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $8 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $20, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

RRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 13.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Range Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

RRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 22.30%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,398 million, or 95.70% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,294,167, which is approximately 1.133% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,604,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.86 million in RRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $283.87 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 35,663,280 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 27,168,694 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 180,907,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,739,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,873,448 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,647,098 shares during the same period.