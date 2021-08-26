Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain 9.91% so far this year. What now?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an operational update on COVID-19.

Second quarter financial highlights include:.

A sum of 2706530 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.85M shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $19.20 and dropped to a low of $18.42 until finishing in the latest session at $18.85.

The one-year PK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.06. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $23.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PK shares from 18 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.19, while it was recorded at 18.12 for the last single week of trading, and 19.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,168 million, or 96.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,977,381, which is approximately -0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,747,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.2 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $388.78 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 4.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 22,643,413 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 17,825,633 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 180,620,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,089,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,393,253 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,620,412 shares during the same period.