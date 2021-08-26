Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell -62.33% so far this year. What now?

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] gained 5.73% on the last trading session, reaching $13.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Oscar Health, Inc. (‘Oscar’ or ‘the Company’) (NYSE:OSCR). Investors who purchased Oscar securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com

The investigation concerns whether Oscar and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Oscar Health Inc. represents 207.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.59 billion with the latest information. OSCR stock price has been found in the range of $12.72 to $13.355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 783.67K shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 3789847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on OSCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.45.

Trading performance analysis for OSCR stock

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.15 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.35, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.92. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.90.

Return on Total Capital for OSCR is now -85.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, OSCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] managed to generate an average of -$226,014 per employee.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

There are presently around $1,883 million, or 90.10% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 32,859,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,464,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.64 million in OSCR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $168.13 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 4.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 8,331,386 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,780,889 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 129,533,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,646,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,385,235 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,099 shares during the same period.