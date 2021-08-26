Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] moved up 10.78: Why It’s Important

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [NASDAQ: OCG] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.83 at the close of the session, up 10.78%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Oriental Culture Holding LTD Relocates Its Principal Executive Office to Hong Kong.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD. (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, announced it has relocated its headquarters to Hong Kong, effective on June 28, 2021. The new office address is: Room 1402, Richmake Commercial Building, 198-200 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company’s main phone number has also been changed to 852-21103909.

“The relocation of our headquarters to Hong Kong, an international business and financial center, meets our current strategic business plans and supports our efforts to streamline the operational efficiencies of the Company.” said Mr. Lewis Wan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock is now -1.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCG Stock saw the intraday high of $5.34 and lowest of $4.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.85, which means current price is +71.28% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 918.36K shares, OCG reached a trading volume of 5553908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oriental Culture Holding LTD is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

How has OCG stock performed recently?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.67. With this latest performance, OCG shares gained by 14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.44 and a Gross Margin at +84.85. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.74.

Return on Total Capital for OCG is now 7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] managed to generate an average of $43,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 19.00% of OCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCG stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 44,204, which is approximately 1.986% of the company’s market cap and around 29.96% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 22,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in OCG stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $57000.0 in OCG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Oriental Culture Holding LTD [NASDAQ:OCG] by around 13,565 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 75,855 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,180 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 66,368 shares during the same period.