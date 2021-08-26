ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Stock trading around $43.51 per share: What’s Next?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] closed the trading session at $43.51 on 08/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.362, while the highest price level was $44.18. The company report on August 26, 2021 that onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies.

Transaction accelerates onsemi’s mission to push innovation to create intelligent power and sensing technologies and build a sustainable future.

Expands onsemi’s silicon carbide capabilities & assures customer supply to meet the rapid ramp-up of the sustainable ecosystem, including electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging and energy infrastructure.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.94 percent and weekly performance of 4.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, ON reached to a volume of 5332412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $53.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $38 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 20.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ON stock trade performance evaluation

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.50, while it was recorded at 42.40 for the last single week of trading, and 37.41 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.85. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $7,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 51.39%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,557 million, or 95.60% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,282,627, which is approximately 5.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 38,927,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.68 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 4.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 42,160,732 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 42,350,227 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 319,015,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,526,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,676,754 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 10,110,586 shares during the same period.