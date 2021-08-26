New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] Revenue clocked in at $2.74 billion, up 6.44% YTD: What’s Next?

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $10.58 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2021 that New Residential Investment Corp. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Caliber Home Loans, Inc. and Raises Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend to $0.25.

New Residential to combine Newrez and Caliber platforms into premier financial services company.

New Residential declares increased third quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.25 per common share.

New Residential Investment Corp. represents 466.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.83 billion with the latest information. NRZ stock price has been found in the range of $10.37 to $10.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, NRZ reached a trading volume of 6720620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $12.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NRZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

Trading performance analysis for NRZ stock

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, NRZ shares gained by 12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.69 and a Gross Margin at +79.19. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.34.

Return on Total Capital for NRZ is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 511.49. Additionally, NRZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] managed to generate an average of -$248,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to -5.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

There are presently around $2,470 million, or 51.10% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,188,938, which is approximately 9.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,224,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.2 million in NRZ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $226.51 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly 50.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Residential Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 45,313,320 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 5,837,831 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 182,321,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,472,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,704,862 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,617,851 shares during the same period.