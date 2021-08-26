Maxim Group lifts Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.56 during the day while it closed the day at $12.64. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands.

Digital Influencer Marketing firm Be Social Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), launches its Showroom concept, hosting a two-day Summer Showroom in West Hollywood. Participating brands include Bondi Sands, EyeBuyDirect, MATE The Label, and Peach and Lily, among many others, with key creators in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle spaces to attend.

The Showroom is a new activation concept from the agency’s BRANDEdit department, which offers a turnkey, cost-effective approach for the agency’s brand clients to create interactive opportunities with their influencer relationships. BRANDEdit initially launched during the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown and has previously focused on curated boxes of products delivered to targeted influencers within a selected industry.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 24.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLPN stock has inclined by 39.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 160.62% and gained 271.76% year-on date.

The market cap for DLPN stock reached $102.51 million, with 7.27 million shares outstanding and 6.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, DLPN reached a trading volume of 7461143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

DLPN stock trade performance evaluation

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.78. With this latest performance, DLPN shares gained by 65.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 11.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.48 and a Gross Margin at +14.60. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.06.

Return on Total Capital for DLPN is now -6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.99. Additionally, DLPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] managed to generate an average of -$11,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 11.40% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 259,910, which is approximately 0.058% of the company’s market cap and around 22.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 247,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 million in DLPN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 million in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 282,974 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 53,878 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 530,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 867,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 240,011 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 53,878 shares during the same period.