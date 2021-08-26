Market cap of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] reaches 30.82M – now what?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] closed the trading session at $0.64 on 08/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.60, while the highest price level was $0.6525. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Pricing of $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) (“Sonnet” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 35,294,117 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents (which includes pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu of shares of common stock) and investor warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 35,294,117 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one investor warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined offering price of $0.85, for total gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Sonnet. The investor warrants have an exercise price of $0.85 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about August 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

BTIG is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering and Chardan is acting as lead manager.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.31 percent and weekly performance of -24.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, SONN reached to a volume of 13409384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

SONN stock trade performance evaluation

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.30. With this latest performance, SONN shares dropped by -37.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2058, while it was recorded at 0.7688 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0236 for the last 200 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SONN is now -137.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -328.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.70. Additionally, SONN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] managed to generate an average of -$2,696,124 per employee.Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of SONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,634, which is approximately 416.048% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 183,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SONN stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $42000.0 in SONN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN] by around 700,920 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 238,310 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 183,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,122,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,795 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 166,026 shares during the same period.