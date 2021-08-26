Market cap of Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] reaches 652.26M – now what?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.06 during the day while it closed the day at $4.97. The company report on August 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP is Investigating Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO, RMO.WT) on Behalf of Shareholders.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO, RMO.WT) violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or breached their fiduciary duty to the Company. Romeo purports to be an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles.

Romeo Power Inc. stock has also gained 4.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RMO stock has declined by -34.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.66% and lost -77.90% year-on date.

The market cap for RMO stock reached $652.26 million, with 131.06 million shares outstanding and 91.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 5914456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 326.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -28.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -382.48 and a Gross Margin at -100.19. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.88.

Return on Total Capital for RMO is now -15.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.56. Additionally, RMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] managed to generate an average of -$46,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $167 million, or 26.30% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,672,983, which is approximately 2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 5,632,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.99 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $19.84 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly 19.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 11,959,860 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,976,570 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,578,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,514,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,680,920 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,454 shares during the same period.