Market cap of Moxian Inc. [MOXC] reaches 153.76M – now what?

Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ: MOXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.45%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Moxian, Inc. Completes Corporate Reorganization.

Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOXC), an Internet media marketing services provider, announced that the reorganization of Moxian as a British Virgin Islands company has been completed. As a result of the corporate reorganization, on August 16, 2021, each outstanding share of Moxian’s common stock was converted into the right to receive an ordinary share of Moxian (BVI) Inc, a British Virgin Islands company (“Moxian BVI”).

Pursuant to the merger agreement approved by Moxian stockholders at the annual meeting of stockholders held on July 19, 2021, the number of ordinary shares in Moxian BVI owned by each shareholder as a result of the merger is the same as the number of shares of common stock previously owned in Moxian immediately prior to the merger. Trading of the ordinary shares of Moxian BVI will begin on the NASDAQ Capital Market on August 17, 2021 under the symbol “MOXC,” the same symbol as that of Moxian common stock.

Over the last 12 months, MOXC stock rose by 301.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.76 million, with 19.34 million shares outstanding and 15.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, MOXC stock reached a trading volume of 3602190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moxian Inc. [MOXC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moxian Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 262.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.81.

MOXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Moxian Inc. [MOXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, MOXC shares dropped by -47.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 301.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.85, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moxian Inc. Fundamentals:

Moxian Inc. [MOXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 1.86% of MOXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOXC stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,025,898, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.28% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 733,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.83 million in MOXC stocks shares; and CUTLER GROUP LP, currently with $3.38 million in MOXC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ:MOXC] by around 3,565,205 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 275,156 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 198,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,641,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOXC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,429,722 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 254,874 shares during the same period.