Market cap of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] reaches 1.85B – now what?

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [NYSE: MNR] traded at a low on 08/25/21, posting a -0.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.88. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Equity Commonwealth Issues Open Letter to Monmouth Shareholders.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced that its Chairman of the Board, Sam Zell, and Chief Executive Officer, David Helfand, sent the following letter to the shareholders of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) reiterating the merits of the pending transaction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2799147 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stands at 0.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.97%.

The market cap for MNR stock reached $1.85 billion, with 98.30 million shares outstanding and 94.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 567.21K shares, MNR reached a trading volume of 2799147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNR shares is $19.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on MNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNR in the course of the last twelve months was 57.43.

How has MNR stock performed recently?

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, MNR shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.99, while it was recorded at 19.01 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.73 and a Gross Margin at +54.16. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.19.

Return on Total Capital for MNR is now 0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.28. Additionally, MNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] managed to generate an average of -$1,581,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR]

There are presently around $1,300 million, or 72.50% of MNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,762,834, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,415,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.76 million in MNR stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $151.12 million in MNR stock with ownership of nearly -13.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [NYSE:MNR] by around 9,323,927 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 5,394,080 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 54,141,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,859,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,589,427 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,907,578 shares during the same period.