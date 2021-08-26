Market cap of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] reaches 123.58M – now what?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] traded at a low on 08/25/21, posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.40. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Lipocine’s LPCN 1144 Met Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (“NASH”) Resolution Regulatory Endpoint in Phase 2 LiFT Study.

Histological Analysis Demonstrates Treatment Potential of LPCN 1144 in NASH.

– Both LPCN 1144 treatment arms met with statistical significance the pre-specified histology based regulatory endpoint of NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6551627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lipocine Inc. stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.20%.

The market cap for LPCN stock reached $123.58 million, with 88.29 million shares outstanding and 86.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 969.45K shares, LPCN reached a trading volume of 6551627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock. On January 11, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LPCN shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has LPCN stock performed recently?

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3714, while it was recorded at 1.3980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4887 for the last 200 days.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -104.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.44. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,905,893 per employee.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 10.60% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,815,348, which is approximately 6.439% of the company’s market cap and around 2.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,582,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 million in LPCN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.09 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly 2481.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 1,811,724 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 708,954 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,795,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,316,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,122 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 534,119 shares during the same period.