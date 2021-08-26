Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 288.43M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.12 during the day while it closed the day at $2.01. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update.

$115.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 to develop pipeline and invest in long-term growth.

Mino-Lok® Phase 3 superiority trial advancing following independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation to proceed without any modifications.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 14.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXR stock has declined by -11.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.43% and gained 97.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $288.43 million, with 137.15 million shares outstanding and 133.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 4908454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.86. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 1.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51 million, or 22.20% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,124,526, which is approximately 321.257% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,652,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.36 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.96 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 15,118,382 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,059,268 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,952,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,130,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,283,578 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 875,543 shares during the same period.