Market Analysts see Centene Corporation [CNC] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] loss -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $63.56 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Centene’s Nevada Health Plan Awarded Medicaid Managed Care Contract.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced that its Nevada subsidiary, SilverSummit Healthplan, Inc., has been awarded a contract from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services – Health Care Financing and Policy to continue providing managed care services for its Medicaid Managed Care program in both Clark and Washoe Counties.

“Centene is pleased to continue our important work with the state of Nevada to expand on innovation and value-based care for Nevada residents,” said Brent Layton, President of US Markets, Products and International, and Executive Vice President, for Centene. “Centene’s local approach to care leverages our strong provider partnerships to ensure we are delivering better health outcomes for our members at a lower cost to the state.”.

Centene Corporation represents 582.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.83 billion with the latest information. CNC stock price has been found in the range of $63.34 to $64.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 2794442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $84.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $87, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.86.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.12, while it was recorded at 64.18 for the last single week of trading, and 65.65 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $34,844 million, or 95.50% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,776,603, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 44,758,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.67 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 51,270,218 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 41,202,919 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 455,731,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,204,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,130,892 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,379,018 shares during the same period.