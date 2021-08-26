Market Analysts see Alight Inc. [ALIT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] loss -4.38% or -0.46 points to close at $10.04 with a heavy trading volume of 10757648 shares. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Alight helps employers manage vaccine requirements with secure digital solution.

Alight Verify provides easy way for employers to track the vaccination status of their workforce.

In the face of emerging COVID-19 variants and ever-changing government regulations and guidance, U.S. employers continue to grapple with how to safely bring people back to the workplace. Alight Solutions, a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, has launched Alight Verify to help employers manage vaccine requirements and leverage data in driving business continuity decisions.

It opened the trading session at $10.36, the shares rose to $10.50 and dropped to $9.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALIT points out that the company has recorded -3.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 10757648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $20 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Alight Inc. [ALIT], while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $796 million, or 18.40% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: FPR PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 9,994,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,048,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.81 million in ALIT stocks shares; and CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $52.56 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 44,606,023 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 39,080,525 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,356,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,330,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,610,138 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 24,023,912 shares during the same period.