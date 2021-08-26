GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] is -9.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.10%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Mirion to Present at the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”) portfolio company, and a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, announced that it will present at the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference. Members of management will present on Wednesday, August 25, at 11:00 am ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE.

Mirion has previously announced a business combination agreement with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GSAH), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Mirion becoming a publicly listed company.

Over the last 12 months, GSAH stock dropped by -1.10%.

The market cap for the stock reached $930.90 million, with 93.75 million shares outstanding and 75.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, GSAH stock reached a trading volume of 4138796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GSAH Stock Performance Analysis:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, GSAH shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Fundamentals:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Insider Position Details

52 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 17,951,164 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,055,499 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,984,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,990,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,735,842 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,168,652 shares during the same period.