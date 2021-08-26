Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is 42.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] price surged by 6.33 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Achieved Second Quarter 2021 Average Total Production of 23,035 BOPD, Up 14% Year-Over-Year.

Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Production Guidance of 27,500-28,500 BOPD and Capital Program of $130-150 Million.

A sum of 5432280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.95M shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.54 and dropped to a low of $0.48 until finishing in the latest session at $0.52.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6391, while it was recorded at 0.4781 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6079 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.37 and a Gross Margin at -21.66. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.10.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now -5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.71. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of -$2,416,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 21.20% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 32,349,912, which is approximately -27.525% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 11,452,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 million in GTE stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $2.37 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -24.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 6,362,336 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 16,976,032 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 46,125,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,464,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,320,702 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 845,107 shares during the same period.