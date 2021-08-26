Goldman slashes price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] – find out why.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] closed the trading session at $74.58 on 08/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.01, while the highest price level was $75.40. The company report on August 24, 2021 that The Charles Schwab Corporation Commences Offers to Exchange Four Series of Notes Issued by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for Schwab Notes.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (“CSC”) announced the commencement of offers to exchange (the “exchange offers”) any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted notes of the four series of notes described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) issued by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (“TDA Holding”) for notes to be issued by CSC as described in the table below (collectively, the “CSC Notes”). A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the issuance of the CSC Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 24, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”) but has not yet been declared effective. Copies of the prospectus dated August 24, 2021 (the “Prospectus”), which forms a part of the Registration Statement, and the Letter of Transmittal and Consent (the “Letter of Transmittal”) are available to holders through the exchange agent and information agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, by calling (866) 470-3900 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or by emailing contact@gbsc-usa.com.

Title of Seriesof Old Notes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.61 percent and weekly performance of 3.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 4726391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $83.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $74 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.71.

SCHW stock trade performance evaluation

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.13, while it was recorded at 72.81 for the last single week of trading, and 63.77 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 21.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $117,076 million, or 74.10% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,441,948, which is approximately -0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,044,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.58 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.39 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 4.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

619 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 74,328,023 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 66,645,494 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 1,428,834,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,569,807,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,046,957 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 10,796,738 shares during the same period.