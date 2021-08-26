Goldman lifts Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] gained 5.76% or 0.94 points to close at $17.27 with a heavy trading volume of 12524369 shares. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Opendoor Technologies Inc. Prices Upsized $850 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) (“Opendoor”), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, announced the pricing of its offering of $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Opendoor also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date when the notes are first issued, up to an additional $127,500,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Opendoor and will accrue interest at a rate of 0.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2022. The notes will mature on August 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before February 15, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and including February 15, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Opendoor will settle conversions by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted based on the applicable conversion rate(s). The initial conversion rate is 51.9926 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $19.23 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 30% over the last reported sale price of $14.795 per share of Opendoor’s common stock on August 17, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

It opened the trading session at $16.5196, the shares rose to $17.315 and dropped to $16.4905, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPEN points out that the company has recorded -43.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.53M shares, OPEN reached to a volume of 12524369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.73. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.75, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.10.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -17.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.32. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$273,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3,457.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

There are presently around $6,335 million, or 63.30% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 73,620,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 46,120,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $796.51 million in OPEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $716.87 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 44.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 97,628,051 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 43,015,413 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 226,165,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,809,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,949,563 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,509,617 shares during the same period.