For NetEase Inc. [NTES], Analyst sees a rise to $129. What next?

NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ: NTES] traded at a low on 08/25/21, posting a -0.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $91.95. The company report on August 17, 2021 that NetEase to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 31.

— NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, “NetEase” or the “Company”), one of China’s leading internet and online game services providers, announced that it will report financial results for the 2021 second quarter on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021). NetEase’s management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3440204 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NetEase Inc. stands at 3.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for NTES stock reached $60.39 billion, with 669.93 million shares outstanding and 361.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, NTES reached a trading volume of 3440204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NetEase Inc. [NTES]?

China Renaissance have made an estimate for NetEase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for NetEase Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetEase Inc. is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTES in the course of the last twelve months was 20.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has NTES stock performed recently?

NetEase Inc. [NTES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, NTES shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for NetEase Inc. [NTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.27, while it was recorded at 85.83 for the last single week of trading, and 105.23 for the last 200 days.

NetEase Inc. [NTES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetEase Inc. [NTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.74 and a Gross Margin at +52.92. NetEase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.37.

Return on Total Capital for NTES is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.73. Additionally, NTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] managed to generate an average of $480,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.NetEase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for NetEase Inc. [NTES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetEase Inc. go to 12.04%.

Insider trade positions for NetEase Inc. [NTES]

There are presently around $21,456 million, or 37.50% of NTES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,527,858, which is approximately 4.681% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 18,471,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in NTES stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $1.59 billion in NTES stock with ownership of nearly 16.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetEase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES] by around 15,184,300 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 20,558,829 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 197,604,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,347,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTES stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,273,011 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 610,698 shares during the same period.