Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Stock trading around $39.29 per share: What’s Next?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] closed the trading session at $39.29 on 08/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.505, while the highest price level was $39.655. The company report on August 23, 2021 that From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2020 ESG Report: Third-Party Management.

Fifth Third has a robust third-party management program for the acquisition of goods and services. Read more in the 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report beginning on page 46.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.51 percent and weekly performance of 4.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 4555547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $43.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.06.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.78 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.54, while it was recorded at 38.15 for the last single week of trading, and 35.16 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.52. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $72,112 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,153 million, or 84.90% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,685,810, which is approximately -0.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,430,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.89 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -3.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 29,084,066 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 30,199,852 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 504,556,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,840,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,585,805 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,167,113 shares during the same period.