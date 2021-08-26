Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Stock trading around $15.05 per share: What’s Next?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.10%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Enovix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, posted to its website at https://ir.enovix.com a quarterly shareholder letter containing the financial results for the second quarter of 2021, ending June 30.

The shareholder letter provides a business update that details progress made in the quarter along several key areas including technology, production and commercialization.

The average equity rating for ENVX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.19 billion, with 28.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 482.57K shares, ENVX stock reached a trading volume of 2952378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.10. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 14.46 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Enovix Corporation Fundamentals:

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $159 million, or 7.20% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 3,024,996, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 2,217,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.37 million in ENVX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $21.89 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 74.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 2,233,842 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,194,454 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,107,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,535,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,215 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 502,110 shares during the same period.