Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] moved up 2.26: Why It’s Important

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] gained 2.26% or 1.2 points to close at $54.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3076552 shares. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results.

First Quarter Revenue Totaled $212.6 Million, Inclusive of Partial Acquisition Contributions; Pro Forma Revenue of $292.0 Million Represented 104% Year-over-Year Growth.

Greater-than-Expected Profit Driven by Accelerating Organic Revenue Growth and Scaling Operating Leverage.

It opened the trading session at $52.80, the shares rose to $54.77 and dropped to $52.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APPS points out that the company has recorded -25.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -163.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 3076552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $80, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 316.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for APPS stock

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.65, while it was recorded at 51.01 for the last single week of trading, and 64.95 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

There are presently around $2,771 million, or 54.50% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,999,289, which is approximately 1.355% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,633,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.59 million in APPS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $302.06 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -39.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 6,228,721 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 9,293,518 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 35,556,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,079,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,553,175 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,067,116 shares during the same period.