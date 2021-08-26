Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Sanofi [SNY] – find out why.

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $51.93 during the day while it closed the day at $51.78. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – July 2021.

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority).

Sanofia French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,517,943,476 €Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie – 75008 Paris – FranceRegistered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844.

Sanofi stock has also loss -1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNY stock has declined by -3.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.06% and gained 6.57% year-on date.

The market cap for SNY stock reached $130.04 billion, with 2.50 billion shares outstanding and 2.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, SNY reached a trading volume of 3040254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sanofi [SNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $63.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

SNY stock trade performance evaluation

Sanofi [SNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, SNY shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.93, while it was recorded at 52.38 for the last single week of trading, and 50.30 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.18 and a Gross Margin at +61.28. Sanofi’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.17.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.58. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanofi [SNY] managed to generate an average of $123,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sanofi [SNY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 7.50%.

Sanofi [SNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,558 million, or 8.20% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 70,280,548, which is approximately 1.765% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,885,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $926.09 million in SNY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $855.41 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly 13.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sanofi stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 12,003,585 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 7,144,492 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 184,758,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,906,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,467,014 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 780,336 shares during the same period.