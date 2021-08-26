Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is 13.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] traded at a high on 08/25/21, posting a 2.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.78. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Corteva Agriscience Launches Conkesta E3® Soybeans in Brazil.

Technology part of Enlist® weed control system, expanding company’s position in Latin America soybean market.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces the launch of Conkesta E3® soybeans to the Brazilian market, following key product launch decisions and consistent with Corteva Agriscience’s product launch policy. This leading technology is part of the Enlist® weed control system that also includes Enlist E3® soybeans, which recently launched in the country. Conkesta E3® soybeans will be available to Brazilian farmers in the remaining 2021-2022 season.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3777136 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corteva Inc. stands at 2.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for CTVA stock reached $32.61 billion, with 737.30 million shares outstanding and 736.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 3777136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $50.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $50 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CTVA stock performed recently?

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.42, while it was recorded at 42.55 for the last single week of trading, and 43.54 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.77. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.18.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.58. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $35,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 21.98%.

Insider trade positions for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $25,479 million, or 81.00% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,710,126, which is approximately 0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,275,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.91 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly 2.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 26,690,070 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 33,241,689 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 522,052,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,984,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,167,475 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,249 shares during the same period.