Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is 43.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price surged by 8.71 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Shares in Hainan Dadatu Network.

Company eyes expansion into mobile game market.

–Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”) wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, announced the signing of a letter of intent to acquire shares in Hainan Dadatu Network Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Dadatu”). Color China is expected to either acquire the majority of Dadatu’s outstanding shares, or invest directly in Dadatu’s planned U.S. IPO listing. In the near future, Color China plans to undertake in-depth collaborations in the development, global operations management, and distribution of mobile internet games. In addition, Color China will leverage Color Star’s experience in global strategic positioning and its overseas listing to provide an all-around interactive gaming experience to hundreds of millions of global users.

A sum of 4035476 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.02 and dropped to a low of $0.9083 until finishing in the latest session at $1.01.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.96. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 30.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9331, while it was recorded at 0.8370 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9244 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,838, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 211,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CSCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.16 million in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 742,670 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 221,110 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 108,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,181 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 206,180 shares during the same period.