Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $95

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.65%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 9:20 am ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

Over the last 12 months, CL stock dropped by -1.20%. The one-year Colgate-Palmolive Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.39. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.64 billion, with 845.60 million shares outstanding and 841.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, CL stock reached a trading volume of 3631606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $86.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $80 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $80, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 141.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 65.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.02, while it was recorded at 78.29 for the last single week of trading, and 81.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.74 and a Gross Margin at +60.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 42.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 626.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,105.52. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,051.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $78,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 7.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,084 million, or 80.00% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,584,768, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,486,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 683 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 29,787,944 shares. Additionally, 700 investors decreased positions by around 28,012,531 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 600,078,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 657,879,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,184,261 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,065,820 shares during the same period.