Citigroup lifts Aramark [ARMK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.52 at the close of the session, up 1.05%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Dining Services Welcomes Students Back to Campus with Healthy, Nourishing Choices.

As many college campuses look to reopen in full this fall for the first time since the pandemic began, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) joins in the celebration of our students’ resiliency. Upon campus return, students will find that campus dining has evolved over the past two years, offering healthier choices, continued commitment to sustainability, transparency in food sourcing, and an increased presence of local foods.

Aramark stock is now -10.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARMK Stock saw the intraday high of $34.725 and lowest of $33.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.12, which means current price is +7.37% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ARMK reached a trading volume of 2896825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aramark [ARMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $40.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $23 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ARMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

How has ARMK stock performed recently?

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, ARMK shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.41, while it was recorded at 33.64 for the last single week of trading, and 37.12 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Aramark [ARMK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to -7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Aramark [ARMK]

There are presently around $9,093 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,624,019, which is approximately 1.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,763,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.27 million in ARMK stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $687.97 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 22,921,847 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 17,354,391 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 223,126,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,402,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,839,457 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169,009 shares during the same period.