CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Revenue clocked in at $7.96 billion, up 18.85% YTD: What’s Next?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] price plunged by -0.46 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on August 26, 2021 that CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for 335 megawatts of renewable energy serving southwestern Indiana.

– Company requests to purchase 335 megawatts (MW) in additional generating capacity from third-party solar projects in Indiana.

– Proposed power purchase agreements represent the next component of company’s Smart Energy Future Plan.

A sum of 4950214 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.17M shares. CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $25.91 and dropped to a low of $25.69 until finishing in the latest session at $25.72.

The one-year CNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.58. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $27.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.51, while it was recorded at 26.00 for the last single week of trading, and 23.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 4.60%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,126 million, or 94.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,916,116, which is approximately 4.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,618,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $828.58 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 35.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 64,296,234 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 39,927,653 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 445,017,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,240,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,696,641 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,855,355 shares during the same period.