Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] loss -0.98% or -0.73 points to close at $73.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2948661 shares. The company report on August 18, 2021 that The Baxter International Foundation and UNICEF USA Announce Partnership to Improve Water Security in Colombia.

Three-year program is designed to increase access to safe and equitable water, sanitation and hygiene for vulnerable children and communities.

The Baxter International Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), and UNICEF USA announced a partnership to improve access to safe water in La Guajira, Colombia, one of the country’s most water-challenged regions. A $1.5 million grant from the Foundation is fueling the three-year initiative aimed at ensuring thousands of children, adolescents, families and communities benefit from basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services through a multifaceted strategy that focuses on rehabilitation, education and collaboration.

It opened the trading session at $74.31, the shares rose to $74.37 and dropped to $73.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAX points out that the company has recorded -6.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 2948661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $92.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $85, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 96 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.78, while it was recorded at 74.67 for the last single week of trading, and 80.45 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $31,627 million, or 87.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 51,327,035, which is approximately 0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,942,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in BAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.78 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -6.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

465 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 23,407,574 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 30,380,667 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 374,762,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,550,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,125,159 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,651,477 shares during the same period.