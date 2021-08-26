American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is 7.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $89.60 during the day while it closed the day at $89.33. The company report on August 16, 2021 that AEP Recognized As One Of America’s Best Employers For Women.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was named to Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2021 list.

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Those surveyed were asked to rate their employer on criteria like working conditions, diversity and the likelihood of recommending their employer to others. These responses were then reviewed for potential gender gaps, which were then reflected in the company’s score. Female respondents were then asked to rate their organization based on parental leave, discrimination and pay equity. Respondents were also asked to nominate companies outside of their industries. The final list ranks 300 organizations that both received the most recommendations and had the most gender-diverse boards and executive leadership.

American Electric Power Company Inc. stock has also loss -0.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEP stock has inclined by 4.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.08% and gained 7.28% year-on date.

The market cap for AEP stock reached $44.35 billion, with 499.92 million shares outstanding and 499.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 2709466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $96.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AEP stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEP shares from 90 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AEP stock trade performance evaluation

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.93, while it was recorded at 90.03 for the last single week of trading, and 84.46 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.76.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.95. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $131,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.03%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,172 million, or 74.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,511,648, which is approximately 0.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,981,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.18 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 621 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 27,326,970 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 24,720,993 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 319,296,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,344,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,041,226 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,386,998 shares during the same period.