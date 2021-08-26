Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $6.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Agenus Corporate Update and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Report.

$200M received from BMS for anti-TIGIT bispecific antibody collaboration.

FDA cleared IND for AGEN1777 clinical enrollment.

Agenus Inc. represents 222.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.37 billion with the latest information. AGEN stock price has been found in the range of $6.05 to $6.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 3668398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.02.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $712 million, or 49.80% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,145,203, which is approximately 13.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,903,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.06 million in AGEN stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $70.8 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -16.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 14,512,156 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 15,517,875 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 84,945,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,975,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,124,092 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 891,157 shares during the same period.