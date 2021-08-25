ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] is 346.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] surged by $2.88 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.39 during the day while it closed the day at $49.25. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Withholding Tax Procedures on a Special Dividend to be Distributed by ZIM in September 2021.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (“ZIM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, is pleased to announce to the holders of its ordinary shares (the “Shareholders”), that it secured a tax ruling (the “Ruling”) from the Israeli Tax Authority (“ITA”) with respect to the tax withholding procedures relating to the payment of dividend expected to take place on September 15, 2021, as detailed below. As a result of the Ruling, certain Shareholders may be eligible to a reduced Israeli withholding tax rate with respect to their share of this dividend distribution, in comparison to the generally applicable withholding tax rate (the “Reduced Withholding Tax Rate”), under certain terms and conditions as set forth below.

Background.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock has also gained 12.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZIM stock has inclined by 25.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 156.10% and gained 346.73% year-on date.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $5.53 billion, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 72.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 3974285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $48.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 41.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.15, while it was recorded at 47.09 for the last single week of trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,184 million, or 38.10% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 14,231,045, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.71% of the total institutional ownership; HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., holding 3,232,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.18 million in ZIM stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $154.84 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -29.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 22,872,657 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,953,186 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 14,514,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,340,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,130,823 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 717,873 shares during the same period.