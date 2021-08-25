Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.67 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke® Kit for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycemia.

First ready-to-use liquid glucagon available in a single-dose vial and syringe kit for rescue.

Gvoke HypoPen®, Gvoke® PFS, and Gvoke® Kit – three different administration options to accommodate patients’ preferences.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -45.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XERS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.75 and lowest of $2.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.94, which means current price is +23.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 7685840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

How has XERS stock performed recently?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.14. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -18.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $75 million, or 48.10% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 6,553,398, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P., holding 3,661,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.78 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.96 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 8.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 2,461,256 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 7,511,894 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 18,168,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,141,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,217,008 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,773,324 shares during the same period.