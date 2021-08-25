why Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.47

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] closed the trading session at $4.12 on 08/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.05, while the highest price level was $4.15. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Announces Increase in Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes Due 2025.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company”) announced an increase in the Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount (as defined below) of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Principal Amount of the Company’s 4.95% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), subject to the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated August 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount has been increased from $25,000,000 to $167,000,000. The terms of the previously announced Tender Offer for any and all of the Company’s 7.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and the related Consent Solicitation, each as described in the Offer to Purchase, are unchanged.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.26 percent and weekly performance of -2.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 7556292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on SWN stock. On July 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -20.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.46 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,538 million, or 91.70% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 101,549,267, which is approximately 10.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,393,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.74 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $335.84 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 50,973,742 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 49,483,272 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 515,513,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,970,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,457,972 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,930,627 shares during the same period.