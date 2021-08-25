Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] traded at a high on 08/24/21, posting a 2.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.08. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf to Speak August 12 at J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference.

Brian Schaaf, Ford Motor Credit Company CFO, will hold a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

The virtual discussion will include Ford Credit’s financial results, funding, liquidity and portfolio performance, as well as Q&A.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 52562428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ford Motor Company stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for F stock reached $51.73 billion, with 3.99 billion shares outstanding and 3.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.62M shares, F reached a trading volume of 52562428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on F stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.10, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 72.06%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $27,219 million, or 54.10% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 296,718,176, which is approximately 1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 262,017,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.16 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 762 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 193,628,588 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 217,982,926 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 1,669,322,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,080,934,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,955,704 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 25,294,897 shares during the same period.