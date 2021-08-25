TAL Education Group [TAL] stock Downgrade by Daiwa Securities analyst, price target now $6.90

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] closed the trading session at $5.60 on 08/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.74, while the highest price level was $5.68. The company report on August 19, 2021 that TAL Education Group Provides Update on Regulatory Development.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced that the Beijing Municipality Government and the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China jointly issued the “Beijing Municipality’s Measures to Further Reduce the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education in Beijing” (the “Beijing Measures”) on August 14, 2021, and published the full text of the Beijing Measures on August 18, 2021. The Beijing Measures were adopted to implement the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, and aims to ensure that “the excessive burden upon students from school homework and after-school tutoring, the education expenditures from their families and the burden on their parents’ energy will be effectively reduced by the end of 2021, with significant impact achieved within two years.”.

With respect to after-school tutoring services, among other things, the Beijing Measures contain the following provisions:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.17 percent and weekly performance of 7.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -86.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.04M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 62135944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $5.60, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 55 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.49. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.57 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.64, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 52.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.43. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$3,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $1,986 million, or 82.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 64,457,000, which is approximately 8.244% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 37,511,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.07 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $122.54 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 11.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 89,159,303 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 95,445,823 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 169,958,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,563,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,984,134 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 23,069,979 shares during the same period.