Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] moved up 2.38: Why It’s Important

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] price surged by 2.38 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Surgalign Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Image Segmentation.

The machine learning system is part of HOLO AI™, Surgalign’s core technology in artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued a patent covering a machine learning system for automated segmentation of a three-dimensional bony structure in a medical image. The granted patent expands and further strengthens the company’s HOLO AI technology portfolio.

A sum of 4906978 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.86M shares. Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.30 and dropped to a low of $1.20 until finishing in the latest session at $1.29.

Guru’s Opinion on Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

SRGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.00. With this latest performance, SRGA shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1875, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9005 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surgalign Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

SRGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 52.40% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,403,077, which is approximately -0.718% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,738,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 million in SRGA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.57 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 260.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 18,183,691 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 20,378,059 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,684,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,246,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,331,661 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,364,728 shares during the same period.