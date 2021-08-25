Stifel lifts Gevo Inc. [GEVO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] gained 13.74% or 0.72 points to close at $5.96 with a heavy trading volume of 16546957 shares. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Gevo Releases IMPACT, an Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report; Strengthening its Commitment to Transparency and Accountability.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has published IMPACT, a sustainability report which demonstrates Gevo’s mission to be transparent on its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance. In addition to disclosing Gevo’s progress in 2020 and goals for the future, IMPACT shares details about Gevo’s holistic approach to commercializing high-value nutritional products and groundbreaking energy-dense, renewable transportation fuels. The report demonstrates Gevo’s environmental stewardship, workplace culture and social inclusivity, and internal leadership. It also fosters a deeper understanding of stakeholder needs, generates opportunities for long-term sustainable capital, and bolsters a drive for continuous improvement.

Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Gruber, has expressed his support for this progressive and comprehensive sustainability report: “We have a way of transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquids. As we do that, we pay attention to the whole picture; we intend to track it, make it incredibly transparent. The ESG report is an important part of that effort. It’s also about our employees. We care about diversity in our workforce and bringing in the best skill sets we possibly can across the board. We are going to be a global company, and so for us, it’s incredibly important to build up our diversity in our workforce.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.50, the shares rose to $6.04 and dropped to $5.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEVO points out that the company has recorded -47.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -674.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, GEVO reached to a volume of 16546957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEVO stock. On January 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for GEVO shares from 4 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 979.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for GEVO stock

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.74. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.43, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 6.76 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.12 and a Gross Margin at -174.84. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -725.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,296,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $426 million, or 38.50% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,374,530, which is approximately 44.298% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,894,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.81 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.34 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 12.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 30,651,109 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,832,751 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,930,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,414,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,193,311 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,058,200 shares during the same period.