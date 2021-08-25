Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] moved up 3.26: Why It’s Important

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] jumped around 0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.10 at the close of the session, up 3.26%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that NYSE: SKLZ Investor Notice: Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc Announced by the Shareholders Foundation.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE:SKLZ shares.

Skillz Inc. stock is now -44.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SKLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $11.34 and lowest of $10.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.30, which means current price is +10.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.15M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 12309200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has SKLZ stock performed recently?

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -25.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.50 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.56, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.20 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $2,458 million, or 57.70% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 32,739,214, which is approximately -3.11% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,603,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.1 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, currently with $258.46 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 86,948,598 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 29,988,379 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 104,521,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,458,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,136,146 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,853,545 shares during the same period.