RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Revenue clocked in at $900.70 million, down -86.21% YTD: What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] gained 6.54% or 0.25 points to close at $4.07 with a heavy trading volume of 22980808 shares. The company report on August 20, 2021 that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $3.90, the shares rose to $4.18 and dropped to $3.705, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RLX points out that the company has recorded -79.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.28M shares, RLX reached to a volume of 22980808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for RLX stock

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.25 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.40, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.35.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of -$25,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

Positions in RLX Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 32,013,232 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 21,132,904 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 32,978,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,124,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,992,452 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 8,893,952 shares during the same period.