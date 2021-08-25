Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Stock trading around $73.55 per share: What’s Next?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price surged by 4.73 percent to reach at $3.32. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Acres Manufacturing’s Foundation™ Technology Enables Cashless Gaming at Penn National Casinos.

Cashless Gaming Now Live on Slots and Tables at Hollywood Casino York.

Acres Manufacturing Company (“AMC”) announced that the company’s Foundation™ casino management system is enabling cashless gaming at Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National”) new Hollywood Casino York in Pennsylvania, following previous installations at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and the Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Pennsylvania. Foundation™ will continue to be deployed at Penn National casinos pending regulatory approvals.

A sum of 4166795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. Penn National Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $73.66 and dropped to a low of $70.62 until finishing in the latest session at $73.55.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.36. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $101.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $150, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.44. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.81, while it was recorded at 68.60 for the last single week of trading, and 88.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn National Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.05. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of -$36,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,776 million, or 84.80% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,832,450, which is approximately -0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,395,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $958.19 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -18.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 17,307,797 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 21,249,114 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 94,357,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,914,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,875,724 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 3,166,251 shares during the same period.