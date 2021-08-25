PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Revenue clocked in at $19.15 billion, up 33.66% YTD: What’s Next?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] gained 5.44% or 0.49 points to close at $9.49 with a heavy trading volume of 4005578 shares. The company report on July 29, 2021 that PBF Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

– Second quarter income from operations of $147.5 million (excluding special items, second quarter loss from operations of $120.5 million).

– Second quarter consolidated ending cash balance of approximately $1.5 billion.

It opened the trading session at $9.15, the shares rose to $9.62 and dropped to $9.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBF points out that the company has recorded -38.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -133.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 4005578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $17 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on PBF stock. On April 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 8.75 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 23.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.65. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.71 and a Gross Margin at -11.15. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.21.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now -27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.55. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of -$373,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $795 million, or 71.40% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,683,077, which is approximately 4.176% of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,973,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.14 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $86.09 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -3.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 9,895,410 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 9,314,246 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 64,528,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,738,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,176,930 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,108,378 shares during the same period.