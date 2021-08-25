Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell -32.77% so far this year. What now?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] closed the trading session at $10.26 on 08/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.62, while the highest price level was $10.43. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Nikola Awarded U.S. Department of Energy Grant.

Grant will advance Nikola’s Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure Development.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions, announced that they have been awarded an approximate $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance its research into autonomous refueling technologies for future hydrogen fueling stations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.77 percent and weekly performance of 5.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.62M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 14919441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $16.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NKLA stock. On March 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106340.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -26.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.63, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.32 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -361723.16 and a Gross Margin at -6300.00. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -418653.68.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -55.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$883,824 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $954 million, or 23.90% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 17,038,863, which is approximately 70.389% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,930,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.45 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $123.38 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 299.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 31,672,150 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,377,571 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 49,950,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,000,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,557,161 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,344,274 shares during the same period.