National Bank Financial slashes price target on New Gold Inc. [NGD] – find out why.

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.17%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that New Gold Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results.

Provides Update on 2021 Operational Outlook.

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated).

Over the last 12 months, NGD stock dropped by -20.67%. The average equity rating for NGD stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $773.27 million, with 680.80 million shares outstanding and 679.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, NGD stock reached a trading volume of 5478996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Gold Inc. [NGD]:

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NGD Stock Performance Analysis:

New Gold Inc. [NGD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, NGD shares dropped by -23.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.18 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6048, while it was recorded at 1.1120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8175 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.94. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.41.

Return on Total Capital for NGD is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.67. Additionally, NGD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] managed to generate an average of -$66,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

NGD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 5.00%.

New Gold Inc. [NGD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $274 million, or 55.10% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 72,085,318, which is approximately 3.231% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 18,040,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.47 million in NGD stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $15.84 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly -4.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 32,216,022 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 37,896,236 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 160,336,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,448,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,097,352 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 20,162,362 shares during the same period.