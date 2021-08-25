Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 482.59M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] loss -1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $2.69 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2021 that SOS Ltd. Enters Into a Joint Venture Agreement with Niagara Development and Accelerates its Blockchain Operations into the US.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company”or “SOS”) announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Niagara Development LLC (“Niagara Development”), a New Jersey limited liability company, for a joint venture to be based in Niagara, Wisconsin.

The joint venture, FD LLC, is expected to carry out crypto-currency mining operations and construct an international standardized Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Center.

SOS Limited represents 179.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $482.59 million with the latest information. SOS stock price has been found in the range of $2.65 to $2.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.23M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 8205611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SOS stock

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

An analysis of insider ownership at SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $30 million, or 6.40% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,403,688, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,340,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 million in SOS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.02 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 189.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 8,182,935 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,356,001 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,518,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,057,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,311,371 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 687,269 shares during the same period.